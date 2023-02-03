Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,288.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 7.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $149.12.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.