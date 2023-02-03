Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,886.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,788 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,768.3% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,910.1% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,867 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,868.6% during the third quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,725.4% during the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Alphabet Price Performance

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $149.12.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.