Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $149.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

