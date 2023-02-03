Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5,847.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,733.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,564,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $631,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,273 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Alphabet Stock Up 7.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $149.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

