Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,832.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,733.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,564,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $631,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 7.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $149.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

