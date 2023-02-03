Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,854.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,733.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,564,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $631,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206,273 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 855 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $149.12.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

