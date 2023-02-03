Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Raised by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,546 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.0% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its position in Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

GOOG opened at $108.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

