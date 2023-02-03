Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,608.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,724,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,661,143 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $165,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $149.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

