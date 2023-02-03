Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Increased by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,959.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,604 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $107.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average of $100.65.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

