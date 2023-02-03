Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by TAGStone Capital Inc.

TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,039.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of TAGStone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TAGStone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $107.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average of $100.65.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

