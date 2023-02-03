Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,681.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $149.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

