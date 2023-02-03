Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.04

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and traded as high as $21.93. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 4,377 shares traded.

Alps Alpine Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

