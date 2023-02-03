Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.
Amazon.com Price Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
