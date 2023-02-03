Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 6.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4,540.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Amazon.com stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

