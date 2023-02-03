Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 8.6% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of AMZN opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.