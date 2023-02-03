Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 8.6% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amazon.com to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock worth $5,042,388. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.