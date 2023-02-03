American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) COO David Seymour Sells 74,614 Shares

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,706.00 and a beta of 1.53.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
