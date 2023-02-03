American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) COO David Seymour Sells 74,614 Shares

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,706.00 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 20,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 41,999 shares of the airline’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 41,799 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 179,755 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,735 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.53.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

