Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,095 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,395,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 87.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 81,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

