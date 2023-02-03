Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 371,892 shares trading hands.

Amerityre Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of -0.80.

About Amerityre

(Get Rating)

Amerityre Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires. It operates through the following segments: Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam Tires and Polyurethane Elastomer Industrial Tires. The Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam Tires segment manufacture closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.