ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.92

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.92 and last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $789.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 23.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

