Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 5,175,000 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $105.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.63.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Featured Articles

