Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Purchases 40,000 Shares

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,642,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,846,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,384,501.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 13,768 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $569,169.12.

On Friday, January 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 41,648 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28.

On Monday, January 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 38,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,100.00.

Appian Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of APPN opened at $45.67 on Friday. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Appian by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Appian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Appian by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.