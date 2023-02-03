Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.2% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after buying an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,097.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,881 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,282,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Up 3.7 %

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

