Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Up 3.7 %

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.