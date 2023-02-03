Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 16.6% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Apple by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $150.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

