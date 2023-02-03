Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.9% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

