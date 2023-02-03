Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,194 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Up 3.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

AAPL stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average of $147.98. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

