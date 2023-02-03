Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average of $147.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apple from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

