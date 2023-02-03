Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,652,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.3% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $396,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.