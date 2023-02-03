Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Apple Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

