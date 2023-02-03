Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

AAPL opened at $150.82 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.