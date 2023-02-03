Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Aramark Trading Down 0.4 %

Aramark stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. Aramark has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

