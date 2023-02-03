Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stake Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,105 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AROC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AROC. StockNews.com raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Archrock Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AROC opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.78. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Further Reading

