Arlington Partners LLC Has $6.25 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,844 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.17. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

