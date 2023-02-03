Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Position Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $56.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

