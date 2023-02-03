Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,859,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $670,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,928,163.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

