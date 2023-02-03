Asio Capital LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,042 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

AAPL opened at $150.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average of $147.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

