Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 382 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Shares of LW opened at $97.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.73.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

