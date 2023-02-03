Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 28,106 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of AI opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.49. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

