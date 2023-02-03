Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,850 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Hillenbrand by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

