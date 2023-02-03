Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,261 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,712,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 21,467 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OGN stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.