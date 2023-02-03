Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 23.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 235,314 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 18.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Farfetch by 67.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Farfetch stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $22.13.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

