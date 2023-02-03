Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.45.

Shares of HAIN opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

