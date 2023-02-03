Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at $659,193.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.31 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

