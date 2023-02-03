Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,070,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,708,000 after buying an additional 139,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Weibo by 85.2% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,581,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,847,000 after buying an additional 1,648,276 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 20.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,115,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,070,000 after buying an additional 523,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,044,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $453.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

