Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 342 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,550 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

