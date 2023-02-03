Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 210.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 978,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 663,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 360,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $14,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 319.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 292,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 92.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,870,000 after acquiring an additional 241,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 55.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Further Reading

