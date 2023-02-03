Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,003 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 13.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 167,413 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,920.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,351 shares of company stock valued at $7,689,504. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 2.7 %

SMCI opened at $81.88 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

