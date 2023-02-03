Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 278,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 44,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.52 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 8.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.