Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Totem Point Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 240,100 shares during the period. Finally, TPG GP A LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,839,000 after acquiring an additional 473,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $42.95 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $102.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.35%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

