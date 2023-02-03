Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 74.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 2,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 101.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YY opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $586.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.16 million. JOYY had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

About JOYY



JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Further Reading

